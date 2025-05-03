Dinajpur’s Bedana litchi gets GI recognition

‘Bedana litchi’, a famous and high-quality litchi variety in Dinajpur, has been recognized as a Geographical Indication (GI) product.

Confirming the matter, Dinajpur Additional Deputy Commissioner Nure Alam said that Deputy Commissioner M Rafiqul Islam received the GI certificate on behalf of Dinajpur district.

He received the certificate in a ceremony organised on the occasion of ‘World Talent Resource Day’ at Bailey Road in Dhaka city on April 30, he added.

People of the district have expressed optimism that this traditional delicious ‘Bedana litchi’ fruit will open different dimensions of possibilities in the agriculture based economy of the country.