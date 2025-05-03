Our aim is to formulate a consensus-based National Charter: Prof. Ali Riaz

Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz on Saturday said the commission’s objective is to formulate a National Charter based on consensus aimed at fully restoring the democracy in Bangladesh.

“We want to reach the consensus through discussion within a set timeframe. For state reconstruction and establishing a democratic order, political parties and alliances will need to compromise from their respective positions,” he told a dialogue with Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote at the LD Hall of the National Parliament.

Ali Riaz said, “Various political groups have presented their views based on different ideological perspectives. We hope that in the interest of the nation and democratic reconstruction, all parties will be willing to give some ground.”

Referring to the student-led mass uprising in July last year, he said, “It had laid the foundation of the national unity, which is essential for the country’s progress. We must come together. This doesn’t mean we have to agree on everything.”

“But on the fundamental issues of state-building, restructuring, and creating democratic and accountable governance system, I believe we can reach common ground. That is the mission of the National Consensus Commission,” he added.

Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote coordinator and NPP (National People’s Party) Chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad said, ”Out of the 166 proposals submitted by the National Consensus Commission, the alliance agrees with 112, disagrees with 26, and is partially in agreement with 28.”

A delegation of 11 leaders from the alliance, led by Farhad, participated in the dialogue.

Commenting on election, Farhad said, “If an unelected government remains in power for too long, it creates various problems.”

Addressing Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus, he said, “Please ensure an election where people can say, after 15 long years, we have finally witnessed a real vote.”

He emphasized that the public must be able to say that they have re-established their voting rights and formed a government of their choice.

Moderated by Chief Advisor’s Special Assistant Monir Haidar, it was also attended by Consensus Commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Dr. Badiul Alam Majumdar, and Dr. Iftekharuzzaman.

The National Consensus Commission was formed on February 12, 2025, with the approval of Chief Adviser Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus to reach a consensus on the proposals submitted by the political parties on different issues of governance, constitution and election and make recommendation to the interim government accordingly.

The first meeting of the commission with the political parties was held on February 15. Since March 20, the commission has been meeting with the political parties separately under the leadership of Ali Riaz.