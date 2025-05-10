Oil train derails in Moulvibazar

An empty oil-carrying train derailed at Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal Railway Station due to a driver’s error while attempting to turn the train on Saturday .

The incident occurred around 1:30 PM at the Sreemangal Railway Station.

According to railway officials, the engine of an empty oil wagon train derailed and got stuck in the soil beside the track while attempting a turnaround maneuver. The derailment narrowly avoided damaging several nearby houses. No casualties have so far been reported in this connection.

Sreemangal Railway Station Master Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident, stating, “Only the engine bogie of the oil train derailed around 1:30 PM on Saturday.

There were no damages, and train operations remain normal,” he added.