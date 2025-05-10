Interpol continues process to bring back Hasina: Adviser Jahangir

As per International Law, Interpol has been continued its process to bring back ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the country, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday.

“The process for this is always ongoing. An official application has been submitted on behalf of Bangladesh government.”

He stated while responding to reporters’ query after visiting the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the morning.

“Interpol will not act according to my words. They (Interpol) will take action according to their laws and regulations.”