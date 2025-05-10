Shahbagh again blocked by protesters

Vehicle movement at busy Shahbagh has been again disrupted as protesters took to the street there for the second consecutive day.

Around 10AM, mass people and students started gathering at Shahbagh to press home their three-point demands, including ban on Awami League.

Different political parties, student organisations and protesters injured in the July uprising were among those present at the protest site. They wwre found chanting different slogans against Awami League.

It was learnt that some have passed the night at Shahbagh.

A mass rally is scheduled to be held there at 3PM.

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP) for the southern region, urged supporters to refrain from enforcing blockades on highways elsewhere in the country.

He wrote this in his verified Facebook post around 4AM.

On Thursday (May 8) night, mass people and students took position near the Chief Adviser’s residence ‘Jamuna’ demanding ban on AL. Later, NCP and other political parties blocked Shahbagh on Friday afternoon.

They announced to continue ‘Shahbgah Blockade’ until Awami League is banned through notification.