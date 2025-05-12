Remittance inflow rises 13.3% in first 11-day of May

Bangladesh recorded a 13.3% year-on-year increase in remittance inflows during the first 11 days of May, with $922 million sent by expatriates, according to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank (BB).

This compares to $814 million received during the same period last year.

So far in the current fiscal year (July 2024 to May 11, 2025), total remittances stand at $25.46 billion, up from $19.93 billion in the corresponding period of FY 2023–24—marking a significant improvement in external income.

The surge in remittance comes amid a series of government initiatives to encourage formal remittance channels, including enhanced incentives, reduced transaction fees, and tighter monitoring of illegal hundi networks.

Economists view the uptick as a positive indicator for Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves and macroeconomic stability, especially as the country prepares for LDC graduation and continues to face external debt and import payment pressures.