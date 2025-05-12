Trump to receive luxury ‘Flying Palace’ plane from Qatar

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans to accept a Boeing 747-8 aircraft from the Qatari royal family as a gift, with the intention of temporarily using it as Air Force One, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Monday.

The aircraft, valued at approximately $400 million, would represent one of the most expensive gifts ever received by the U.S. government. According to the source, after its use, the plane would be donated to Trump’s future presidential library.

Trump appeared to acknowledge the proposal in a post on Truth Social, criticizing Democrats for objecting to the no-cost aircraft:

“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE… so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” he wrote.

The reported gift has drawn backlash from Democrats and government ethics groups, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer posting on X:

“Nothing says ‘America First’ like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar… It’s not just bribery, it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom.”

Critics argue that accepting such a gift could violate the U.S. Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, which prohibits federal officials from receiving gifts from foreign governments without congressional consent. Jordan Libowitz, spokesperson for the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said the timing was suspect, noting Trump’s business ties in Qatar and an upcoming visit to the country.

The White House, however, insists that any gift would be handled in accordance with the law. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement:

“Any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. President Trump’s administration is committed to full transparency.”

A Qatari official told The New York Times that no final decision has been made regarding the aircraft’s transfer. The luxury 747-8 was previously inspected by Trump in February when it was parked near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

ABC News first reported the plan and cited legal sources stating that the Department of Justice and White House counsel’s office had reviewed the offer and concluded the gift would be constitutional if formally accepted by the Defense Department and later transferred to Trump’s library.

Trump is expected to visit Qatar later this week, but officials say no formal presentation of the aircraft will take place during the trip.