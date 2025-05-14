BSF pushes in 44 more Bangladeshis thru Moulvibazar border

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed in 44 more Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, through Barlekha border area of Moulvibazar district.

The push-in occurred early Wednesday morning, according to local sources and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

According to local sources, the group was pushed in through Uttar Shahbazpur border area around 5:30 AM on Wednesday. BGB personnel intercepted and detained the group shortly after they crossed the border. Upon verification, the BGB confirmed that all 44 individuals are Bangladeshi citizens. Among them are 13 men, 18 women, and 13 children.

The detained individuals reported that they had entered India illegally in search of work and were recently arrested by Indian police. They also stated that many more Bangladeshi nationals remain in Indian custody and that the process of sending them back is underway.

Commanding Officer of BGB Battalion-52, Lt. Colonel Mehedi Hasan, confirmed the incident, stating, “We have verified the identities of the detainees. They are indeed Bangladeshi citizens.”

The incident follows two earlier push-ins on May 6 and 7, during which 59 individuals were detained by BGB. After confirming their identities, the BGB handed them over to Barlekha police, who later released them to their families’ custody.

In response, BGB has since strengthened security along the Barlekha border to prevent further such incidents.