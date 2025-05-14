SC to announce Jamaat registration verdict on June 1

The Supreme Court’s Appellate Division has fixed June 1 as the date for delivering its verdict on Jamaat-e-Islami’s appeal to regain its status as a registered political party.

The decision was made on Wednesday by a four-member bench headed by Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, following detailed legal arguments from both the petitioner and the state.

The legal team representing Jamaat included Senior Advocate Ehsan Siddique and Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir.

This appeal stems from a long-standing legal battle that began when the High Court, in August 2013, ruled that Jamaat’s registration with the Election Commission was invalid. Later, the Election Commission formalized the cancellation through a gazette notification on December 7, 2018.

Although Jamaat contested the High Court’s ruling by filing an appeal, the Appellate Division dismissed the case in November 2023 due to the absence of Jamaat’s lead counsel during the hearing. However, the court reinstated the appeal on October 22, 2024, offering the party another chance to make its case.

In a separate development, the then ruling Awami League government imposed a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and its student affiliate Islami Chhatra Shibir on August 1, 2024, under Section 18(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, citing national security concerns.

However, that decision was reversed less than a month later, with the Ministry of Home Affairs issuing a new gazette on August 28, lifting the ban on the party and its affiliated organisations.

The Supreme Court’s upcoming judgment could have far-reaching consequences, especially ahead of future electoral processes. A decision in favor of Jamaat would potentially allow it to re-enter the political arena after years of exclusion.