CU confers hononary D.Litt degree on Yunus

Chittagong University (CU) authorities conferred hononary Doctorate of Literature (D.Litt) degree on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus for his outstanding contributions to alleviating poverty through microcredit and establishing peace across the globe.

He was conferred with the degree at the 5th Convocation Ceremony of the university held on CU’s central play ground on Wednesday afternoon.

On behalf of the university, CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Yeahia Akhter handed over the certificate of De Lit degree to Prof Yunus.

CU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Dr. Mohammed Shamim Uddin Khan and Pro-Vice Chancellor (administration) Md. Kamal Uddin were present on the occasion.