Police foil long march of JnU students near Jamuna

Police on Wednesday foiled a long march of Jagannath University(JnU) students heading towards the Chief Adviser’s official residence Jamuna in the capital’s Kakrail area, to press home their three-point demand.

Witnesses said several hundred students started their scheduled ‘Long March’ towards Jamuna from the campus around 12:30 pm.

The procession crossed Tatibazar intersection, Gulistan intersection, Zero point intersection and Matshya Bhaban in Kakrail.

Police obstructed the demonstrators near Kakrail mosque , leading to a scuffle.

As the protesters attempted to break through the police barricade the law enforcers charged batons, said witnesses.

They dispersed the protesters after firing sound grenades, tear gas shells and used water cannons.

Following the police action, the protesters moved towards the Matsya Bhaban intersection and then gathered at Shahbagh.

Participants in the march claimed that at least 11 people including teachers were injured during the police action.

A teacher identified as Nasir Uddin was also among the injured. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Their demands are—to ensure 70 housing scholarships starting from the 2025-26 fiscal year, until proper housing facilities are implemented.

The proposed full budget for Jagannath University for the 2025-26 fiscal year must be approved without any cuts.

The construction of a second campus for Jagannath University must be approved in the next ECNEC (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council) meeting and implemented as a priority project.