10 Tasty Ilish Recipes for Bangladeshi Kitchen

Hilsa, or Ilish, is a beloved delicacy in Bangladesh. It is renowned for its unique flavour and tender texture. Its rich taste and aroma make it an exclusive choice for traditional Bangladeshi dishes, cherished by food lovers nationwide. Let’s delve into different and exclusive Ilish recipes to savour.

Nutrients and Health Benefits of Hilsa Fish

Ilish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health and reduce inflammation. It provides high-quality protein essential for muscle repair and growth. The fish is a good source of vitamins B12 and D, supporting brain function and bone health. Additionally, Ilish contains selenium, which boosts the immune system, and essential fatty acids that maintain healthy skin. Consuming Ilish can contribute to well-being and a balanced diet.

10 Mouthwatering Ilish Recipes to Try at Home

Ilish Paturi

Ingredients

4 pieces Ilish fish (3-cm-thick pieces), 40 grams mustard seeds (soaked 2 hours), 8 pieces green chillies, 40 grams grated coconut, 50 grams yoghurt (beaten), 24 grams salt, 2 g sugar, 2 g turmeric powder, and 20 g mustard oil.

Instructions

First, soak mustard seeds for 2 hours, then grind with green chillies and water to a fine paste. Add grated coconut, salt, sugar, and turmeric, grinding until smooth. Next, mix in beaten yoghurt and mustard oil.

Now, coat 3 cm thick Ilish slices with the mixture and marinate for 15 minutes. Toast banana leaves to increase malleability, then wrap the fish with more mustard paste and a split green chilli. Secure with cotton string. Steam the parcels on a tawa for 5 minutes on each side. Serve hot with steamed rice for a delightful meal.

Ilish Polau

Ingredients

5 pcs ‏Ilish fish, 1 teaspoon each ‏Ginger-garlic paste, 1/3 cup ‏chopped onion, 8-10 pieces ‏green chillies, 1/2 teaspoon ‏red chilli powder, 1/2 cup ‏sour yoghurt, 3 pieces ‏cinnamon, 2 pieces ‏cardamom, 1 piece ‏bay leaf, to taste ‏salt, 1 teaspoon or to taste ‏sugar, 1/2 cup ‏vegetable/soybean oil, 1 tablespoon ‏ghee, and as required ‏crispy fried onion.

Instructions

First, cut and wash Ilish pieces, then pat dry. Fry onions and green chilies in oil until tender. Next, add ginger-garlic pastes, red chilli powder, yoghurt, and salt, cooking until oil separates. Add fish, cook for 2 minutes per side, then add water and fried onions.

Then, remove fish and add cinnamon, cardamom, bay leaf, and rice to the pan. Stir and fry rice, then add water, salt, and sugar. Cook covered. At last, add fish, ghee, and fried onions. Simmer, then serve Ilish Polau warm. You may garnish with fried onions, raisins, and cashews for a rich, aromatic polau.

Shorshe Ilish

Ingredients

4 pieces Ilish, 1 ½ tablespoon yellow mustard seeds, 1 tablespoon black mustard seeds, 1 ½ teaspoon turmeric powder, ½ cup mustard oil, ½ teaspoon nigella seeds, 4-5 green chillies, and salt to taste.

Instructions

First, marinate Ilish with salt and turmeric. Soak mustard seeds for 15 minutes, then grind with green chillies, mustard oil, and water to a smooth paste. Next, heat mustard oil in a pan, add green chillies and nigella seeds.

After that, add turmeric and mustard paste, stir, and add water to desired consistency. Boil, then add fish and simmer for 3-4 minutes per side. Drizzle more mustard oil, add split green chillies, and boil. Adjust salt if needed. Serve Shorshe Ilish with steamed rice to enjoy the spicy, tangy mustard flavours.

Bhapa Ilish

Ingredients

4 pieces Ilish (3-cm-thick pieces), 40 grams mustard seeds (soaked for 2 hours), 8 pieces green chillies, 40 grams coconut (peeled), 25 grams yoghurt (beaten), 22 grams salt, ¼ teaspoon sugar, ½ teaspoon turmeric powder, and 20 grams mustard oil.

Instructions

First, clean and slice the Ilish into 3 cm pieces. Soak mustard seeds for 2 hours, then grind with salt and green chillies to a smooth paste. Mix in grated coconut, beaten yoghurt, sugar, turmeric, and mustard oil.

After that, coat fish pieces with the mixture and place them in a tiffin box with halved green chillies on top. Marinate for 15 minutes. Steam in a pan with hot water for 15 minutes. Remove and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Doi Ilish

Ingredients

4 pieces Ilish fish, 4 green chillies, 200 grams plain curd, 6 tablespoons mustard oil, 2 teaspoons sugar, 1 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, and 1 teaspoon salt or to taste.

Instructions

First, wash fish chunks thoroughly. In a bowl, beat plain curd until smooth. Add mustard oil, sugar, ½ tsp turmeric powder, salt, ¼ tsp red chilli powder, and mix. Add 2 cups of water to dilute. Then, coat Ilsha chunks in the curd mixture, cover, and marinate for 30 minutes.

Next, mix the remaining turmeric, red chilli powder, salt, and green chillies. In a deep pan, heat ¼ cup water. Add the marinade and mix, then add fish chunks. At last, cover and cook on a medium flame for 15 minutes, flipping until gravy thickens. Serve with plain rice.

Ilish Korma

Ingredients

6 Ilish fish large pieces, 3 cardamoms, 3 cloves, 1 bay leaf, 2 cinnamon, 1/4 cup yoghurt, ½ cup milk, 2 tablespoons cashew nut paste, 1/4 cup onion paste, 1 tablespoon ginger paste, salt to taste, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1/4 cup cooking oil, 3 tablespoon ghee, 1 teaspoon garam masala powder, 2 bay leaves, 5 green chillies, 1 tablespoon fried onion, and 2 teaspoons sugar.

Instructions

First, heat oil and 2 tablespoons of ghee in a pan. Add cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and bay leaf. Sprinkle salt on washed fish pieces and lightly fry. Set aside. Next, in the same pan, cook onion paste, ginger paste, red chilli powder, sugar, and salt with 1/4 cup of milk.

Then, add fried fish and cook covered on low heat for 10 minutes. Mix cashew paste and yoghurt with water, add to fish, and cook for 5 minutes. In another pan, melt ghee, add green chillies and garam masala, then pour over the fish. Garnish with fried onions and serve.

Ilish Tok

Ingredients

3 Ilish chunks (mainly head and tail), 2 tablespoons tamarind paste, 100 grams jaggery, ½ teaspoon panchphoron, 2 dry red chillies, 1 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon salt or to taste, and 2 tablespoons mustard oil.

Instructions

First, wash the Ilish chunks and cut the head in halves. Make slits on the tail and marinate with turmeric powder and salt. Mix tamarind paste with boiling water, let sit for 10 minutes, then strain. Next, heat oil in a pan, fry fish chunks and set aside.

Then, temper the remaining oil with panchphoron and red chilli. Add tamarind water, 2 cups of water, jaggery, and salt. Bring to a boil, add fried fish, and cook covered for 5 minutes. At last, adjust the water as needed. Serve Ilish Tok at room temperature with steamed rice.

Ilish Panikhola

Ingredients

4 Ilish fish chunks (100g each), 4 onions, 5-6 green chillies, 4 tablespoons mustard oil, and 1 teaspoon salt or to taste.

Instructions

First, wash fish chunks and rub them with salt. Finely chop the onion and mix with 1 teaspoon salt and 3 tablespoons mustard oil until the onion releases moisture (about 10 minutes). Next, add slit green chillies and mix.

Place the onion mixture in a pan and arrange fish chunks on top. Cover and cook on low flame for 10 minutes. Then, add 2 cups of water, adjust salt and chilli, and add 1 tablespoon of mustard oil. Now, cover and cook for another 5-7 minutes. Serve Ilish Pani Khola with hot plain steamed rice for a light, refreshing meal.

Ilish Bhorta

Ingredients

5 tails of Ilish, 5 onions, 3 green chillies, 4 sprigs of coriander leaves, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 5-10 whole dry red chilli (depending on how hot you want your bhorta), 1 tablespoon turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1 ½ teaspoons salt or to taste, and 4 tablespoons mustard oil.

Instructions

First, wash and clean the Ilish fishtail. Rub with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt, then marinate for 15 minutes. Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a pan and fry fish until crisp. Cool, then debone the fish. Thinly slice onions and dry roast red chillies until aromatic. Next, cool, then grind chillies to a coarse powder.

Now, mix onions with chilli powder, salt, and lemon juice until onions release moisture. Add fish paste, chopped green chillies, coriander leaves, raw mustard oil, and remaining oil from the pan. Finally, mix well. Serve Ilish Macher Bhorta with steamed rice.

Closing Lines

Hilsa, or Ilish, is more than just a fish; it is a culinary gem in Bangladeshi cuisine. Its distinctive taste and versatility make it a cherished ingredient in various traditional dishes. Enjoy these delicious Ilish recipes and savour the exceptional flavours of the national fish in your kitchen, creating memorable meals for your family and friends.