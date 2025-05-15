Suluk Ahmed is the new speaker of Tower Hamlets Council

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Councillor Suluk Ahmed, a British Bangladeshi and a native of Jagannathpur, has been appointed as the Speaker of the London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council for the Year 2025-26.

Councillor Suluk Ahmed took over as the new Speaker, as per tradition, at the annual meeting in the Tower Hamlets Council Hall on Wednesday afternoon (14 May 2025).

He was elected as the Speaker of the Council for the 2025-26 financial year by a majority vote of the councillors at the annual general meeting held at the Town Hall Chamber. He replaces Councillor Saif Uddin Khaled. He previously served as the Deputy Speaker.

Councilor Belal Uddin has been elected as the new Deputy Speaker.



Executive Mayor Lutfur Rahman, Deputy Mayor, outgoing Speaker, councilors, politicians and community figures were present at the town hall meeting and welcomed the newly appointed Speaker Suluk Ahmed.

Expressing his deepest feelings after being appointed as Speaker, the new Speaker Councilor Suluk Ahmed first expressed his gratitude to the Creator Allah.

He later told Bangla Mirror, “I feel fortunate to have been elected Speaker of a traditional borough like Tower Hamlets.”

He will strive to fulfill the civic responsibilities of the council with due respect, using his talents and abilities. In particular, he will work to encourage the new generation of boys and girls to get involved in Britain’s democratic process, through sports.

Moreover, he assured that he will do whatever is necessary to encourage the youth to participate in sports and added that the anti-drug stance in the formation of a beautiful and healthy council will remain the same as before. He will strive to increase opportunities to make the youth interested in sports.

He also said that he has been playing sports, especially football, since his childhood. He said that he will encourage the next generation to do the same and provide a healthy and beautiful drug-free community. For this, he seeks the sincere cooperation of all citizens.