‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ off to a strong start, crosses ₹16 crore in two days

Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has kicked off its theatrical run with an impressive performance, collecting ₹16 crore in just two days at the domestic box office.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the romantic comedy earned ₹9 crore on its second day, as per data from Sacnilk.

The film, which premiered without major promotional offers, opened with ₹7.20 crore on Day 1—surpassing industry expectations and outperforming previous Maddock Films release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which had launched with ₹5.49 crore despite a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) ticket offer.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the film’s surprising momentum, noting its attractive ticket pricing and strong last-minute bookings. “National chains performed well, but what’s even more heartening is the solid turnout in regional circuits,” Adarsh posted on X (formerly Twitter). “A significant jump was expected on Saturday, and the film delivered.”

According to Sacnilk, Bhool Chuk Maaf recorded a 25.18% overall Hindi occupancy on May 24. Morning shows began with a 10.46% turnout, gradually increasing throughout the day, peaking at 33.87% during night shows, NDTV reports.

The film features a stellar supporting cast, including Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Purnima Sharma.

Set against a quirky narrative backdrop, Bhool Chuk Maaf follows Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao), a hopeless romantic who finally lands a government job to marry his longtime love Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi). But things take a bizarre turn when Ranjan finds himself stuck in a time loop that resets every day at their Haldi ceremony—while Titli remains unaware. The story unfolds as Ranjan struggles to escape the loop and reclaim his future.

With strong word-of-mouth and growing audience interest, the film is expected to maintain its momentum through the weekend.