Salah matches record with 4th Premier League Golden Boot

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot for the fourth time in his career, matching the record set by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

The award is given each season to the leading goal scorer in the Premier League, with Salah scoring 29 times.

Salah also was awarded the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award, after leading the league with 18 assists.

It is the second time Salah has completed the Golden Boot-Playmaker sweep twice in a career. Salah became the first player ever to win the Golden Boot, Golden Playmaker and Player of the Season awards in a single campaign.

The honors cap a record-setting season for the 32-year-old, whose 47 combined goals and assists were the most ever in a 38-game season.

The production came while guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title under first-year manager Arne Slot. It was the club’s first title since 2020.

Salah also claimed the Golden Boot, given to the league’s top scorer, in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2021-22. He signed a two-year extension with Liverpool through the 2026-27 season.