BNP expresses frustration over lack of election roadmap

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has voiced deep disappointment at the interim government’s failure to announce a clear roadmap for upcoming national elections, despite recent meetings between political leaders and Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

At an urgent press conference held Tuesday afternoon at BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan office, senior leaders warned that the party’s continued cooperation with the government could become untenable without a definitive plan for credible elections by December.

Reading out a written statement, BNP Standing Committee member Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, “The statement issued by the Advisory Council after discussions with political parties is vague and misleading. It reflects a lack of neutrality and administrative weakness, raising serious public concerns.”

He further criticized the government’s claim that normal administrative function was being disrupted, calling it “an outcome of the government’s own failures.”

Referring to speculation over the Chief Adviser’s possible resignation, Dr. Mosharraf noted that it had sparked widespread public debate, leading to the urgent political consultations. However, he said the subsequent statement released by the Chief Adviser’s press secretary lacked any concrete election schedule or strategy, leading to growing distrust.

“The reform process and the election process can and must proceed simultaneously,” he added. “Justice against fascist forces and individuals accused of crimes against humanity must also continue unhindered.”

BNP also warned against what it described as attempts to blame “foreign conspiracies and defeated forces” for governance challenges, stating that only a free and fair election could neutralize such alleged threats.

Calling for a broad national unity against authoritarianism, Mosharraf emphasized that reforms, justice, and elections must move forward in tandem to ensure political stability.

He also urged the government to immediately facilitate the swearing-in of Ishraque Hossain as Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, expressing optimism that this long-delayed process would soon be completed.

Other BNP leaders present at the press conference included Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Selina Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, and Major (Retd.) Hafizuddin Ahmed.