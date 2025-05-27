‘We want justice, not revenge’

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has alleged that the nation has been pushed into leaderless and darkness by killing responsible leaders.

“A responsible leader is not born every day.”

Shafiqur Rahman said “During Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian regime, our six top leaders were executed through false cases in what can only be described as manipulated judicial killings. Many other leaders and activists were also brutally murdered. During the mass movement of 2024, numerous people were mercilessly martyred.

He came up with the remarks while speaking at a press conference at the meeting room of Diploma Engineers’ Institute in the capital following the acquittal of Jamaat leader ATM Azharul Islam.

“There was no such situation to protest while the punishment was pronounced.”

The Jamaat leader further alleged that the party’s leaders were subjected to torture in ‘safe homes’ and were harassed through false charges. “Attempts were made to coerce false confessions from many of our leaders. But they remained steadfast in faith and refused to bow to falsehood.”