Court defers Meghna Alam fraud case report

A Dhaka court has deferred the submission of investigation report in a fraud and extortion case against model Meghna Alam and her associate Dewan Samir to July 29.

Metropolitan Magistrate M A Azharul Islam granted the extension after Meghna, currently on bail, failed to appear due to illness and sought time through her lawyer on Thursday.

Co-accused Samir, who remains in custody, was produced before the court.

According to the case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station, Meghna and Samir are allegedly part of an organized gang that used attractive women to entrap foreign diplomats and wealthy businessmen in romantic affairs, later blackmailing them for large sums of money.

Samir is reported to be CEO of Kawai Group and owner of Sanjana International, a manpower agency. He previously operated an event management firm, Mir I International, through which he allegedly recruited young women as brand ambassadors to gain access to elite circles.

Meghna was initially detained under the Special Powers Act on April 10 but was granted bail on April 28 and released the following day.

The investigation officer has yet to submit a report, prompting the court to set a new date for its submission.