New notes featuring historic, archaeological structures of Bangladesh to be circulated from 1 June

Bangladesh Bank has undertaken the initiative to print a new series of banknotes across all denominations (Tk1,000, Tk500, Tk200, Tk100, Tk50, Tk20, Tk10, Tk5, and Tk2) under the theme “Historic and Archaeological structures of Bangladesh.”

Banknotes of Tk1,000, Tk50, and Tk20 from this new series — signed by Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur — will be introduced into circulation on 1 June, reads a statement issued by the Bangladesh Bank today (29 May).

Initially, these newly designed notes will be issued from Bangladesh Bank’s Motijheel office, and subsequently from its other branch offices across the country.

Bangladesh Bank also said the existing paper notes and metal coins will continue to remain in circulation alongside the new notes.

To meet the interest of currency collectors, the bank has also printed non-exchangeable specimen notes of Tk1,000, Tk50 and Tk20.

Interested individuals can purchase them at fixed prices from the Currency Museum in Mirpur.