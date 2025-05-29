BAIMA urges ban on paracetamol API imports

The Bangladesh API and Intermediaries Manufacturers Association (BAIMA) has urged the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to issue a directive banning the import of Paracetamol Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) unless domestic capacity is fully utilised.

The association also called for the formation of an API Policy Support Committee in line with the Health Sector Reform Commission’s recommendations to support the development of the country’s API industry.

BAIMA made these demands today (27 May) during a meeting with DGDA DG Major General Md Shamim Haider at DGDA conference room.

BAIMA highlighted that Section 6 of the 1982 Drug Ordinance empowers the government to restrict imports and regulate the pricing of essential drugs. Paracetamol, being on the essential drugs list and already produced in sufficient quantities by local manufacturers, should be protected to ensure national self-reliance.

At this meeting S M Saifur Rahman, president BAIMA said, as of today, local producers including Nipa Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gonoshasthaya Basic Chemicals Ltd, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Active Fine Chemicals Ltd, World Chemicals, Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Globe Pharmaceuticals Ltd collectively have a Paracetamol API production capacity of 650 tonnes per month — well above the national requirement of approximately 400 tonnes per month.

“If the government wants, this production capacity can be further increased. But to do so, the import of raw Paracetamol API from international markets must first be halted,” he added.

BAIMA also proposed the inclusion of a representative from the association in the DGDA’s Block List Screening Committee to ensure drug quality and transparency in the supply chain through real-time industry insights.

During the meeting, the association emphasised the urgent need for a permanent policy support mechanism.

Following the recommendations of the Health Sector Reform Commission, a national committee should be formed to provide policy support for API manufacturing. This will give us a formal platform for discussion and resolution when issues arise, said Saifur Rahman.

DGDA Director General Shamim Haider expressed support for the sector’s growth, saying, we too want to see a thriving API industry in Bangladesh. There is no lack of sincerity on our part. We will work closely with the ministry to increase production capacity and develop the sector further.

According to the Health Sector Reform Commission Report, around 85% of Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry depends on imported APIs, mainly from China and India. To reduce this reliance, the commission recommends encouraging local API production through temporary tax exemptions, subsidies, and grants to boost private sector investment.

It also suggests promoting partnerships between local companies and global API manufacturers for joint ventures and technology transfers.

To support local API growth, the government should adopt protective policies limiting imports of APIs that can be produced domestically or are in development.