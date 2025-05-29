The hidden dangers of reusing cooking oil

Reusing cooking oil is a common practice in many kitchens, often seen as a way to save money and reduce waste. However, chefs warn that it can be harmful to both your health and the quality of the food you prepare.

Chef Tanveer Hussain, a seasoned culinary expert, explains the dangers behind this seemingly harmless habit.

When oil is heated, it undergoes a chemical process known as oxidation. This breakdown of oil leads to the formation of harmful compounds, including free radicals, which can cause cellular damage. “The breakdown of oil with repeated heating compromises its structure and nutritional value,” says Chef Tanveer Hussain. “The oil becomes increasingly unstable and releases toxins, which can be dangerous to your health.”

According to the research article ‘Impact of Consumption of Repeatedly Heated Cooking Oils on the Incidence of Various Cancers’, diets with reheated oils can elevate cholesterol, LDL, triglycerides, and inflammatory markers, leading to liver and colon damage.

Chef Tanveer suggests using smaller amounts of oil when frying at home or opting for healthier cooking methods like grilling or baking whenever possible. According to him, small changes like these can go a long way in reducing health risks and promoting better eating habits.

Beyond the health concerns, reusing oil can also affect the taste and texture of your food. Used oil tends to absorb the flavours of whatever it has been used to cook, which can result in unpleasant, off-putting tastes in subsequent dishes.

This becomes particularly noticeable with fried foods; after a few uses, the oil loses its crisping magic, leaving food greasy instead of golden and crunchy. On top of that, reused oil can mess with your digestion, since the breakdown of oil produces harmful compounds that may irritate your stomach.

“While it might seem more cost-effective to reuse oil, it’s clear that fresh oil offers a much better experience for both your taste buds and your health. Even though using fresh oil may add a little extra burden on your pocket, it’s a small price to pay when compared to the potential long-term health risks,” he concludes.