Bangladesh Bank launches new banknotes

Bangladesh Bank on Sunday officially introduced a redesigned series of banknotes, notably excluding the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a longstanding feature of the country’s currency.

The move follows the recent political developments widely referred to as the “July Revolution.”

The central bank began limited distribution of the new Tk 20, Tk 50, and Tk 1,000 notes from its Motijheel headquarters. Distribution has also commenced on a restricted scale through all branch offices of Bangladesh Bank across the country.

In addition to its own branches, the central bank has authorized ten commercial banks to distribute the new notes via selected local offices.

These banks are Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, Pubali Bank, Uttara Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, and BRAC Bank.

Despite the rollout of the new designs, all existing banknotes will remain in circulation and continue to be accepted as legal tender, Bangladesh Bank has confirmed.

Officials noted that the redesign reflects a shift in the national narrative following recent political changes. Further denominations are expected to be released in phases, based on public feedback and logistical considerations.

The central bank has yet to provide an official explanation for the removal of Bangabandhu’s image, but the decision is being widely interpreted as symbolic of a broader transition in state policy and identity post-revolution.