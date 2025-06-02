Man’s body found floating in Moulvibazar

Police recovered the floating body of a man from Hakaluki Haor under Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Mia, 32, son of Abdul Latif, a resident of Mohlal Rafiknagar area in the upazila.

According to locals, Lokman went out for searching cow and did not return home. He had been missing since Friday.

His family filed a General Diary with Kulaura Police Station in this connection on Saturday.

Locals, however, found his body floating on the water of the haor and informed police.

Being informed, a team of police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar General Hospital morgue for autopsy, said SI Amir Hossain.

Legal process was underway in this connection, the SI added.