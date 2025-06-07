Home Affairs Adviser extends Eid greetings to law enforcement agencies

Home Affairs Adviser Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury spent part of Eid-ul-Azha connecting with members of various law enforcement and security forces on Saturday, expressing appreciation for their service during the holiday.

The Adviser began his day at Rajarbagh Police Lines in Dhaka, where he exchanged Eid greetings with police officers and inaugurated a special festive banquet.

Following this, Jahangir Alam paid visits to several key agencies, including Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Force, Fire Service and Civil Defence Department, Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB), Mirpur Public Order Management (POM), and the Bangladesh Coast Guard Headquarters.

At each stop, the Adviser conveyed Eid wishes, engaged with officers and personnel, and inquired about their welfare as they performed their duties during the festive period.

During his final visit to the Bangladesh Coast Guard, Jahangir Alam was formally received and attended a special reception organized in his honour.

Md. Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, Special Assistant to the Hon’ble Chief Adviser (with the rank of State Minister), accompanied him throughout the day’s visits.

The Home Affairs Adviser’s interactions with the forces underscored the government’s recognition of the critical role played by security and emergency services personnel, particularly during major national holidays when public safety and service continuity remain paramount.