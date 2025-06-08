Saudi suspends work, umrah visas for Bangladesh, 13 other countries

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of work and Umrah visas for applicants from 14 countries, including Bangladesh.

The Restrictions have also been placed on the issuance of family visit visas. The order, effective from May 31, will remain in place until June 30.

The other affected countries are Pakistan, India, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen, and Morocco.

The decision was issued by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. According to ministry officials, no new work or Umrah visas will be granted during this period. In addition, individuals who were issued visas prior to May 31 but have not yet entered Saudi Arabia may also face entry restrictions while the suspension remains in effect.

Sources indicate that the move is aimed at ensuring a smooth and organized flow of Hajj pilgrims into and out of the Kingdom during the busy Hajj season. This year’s Hajj pilgrimage began on June 4 and concluded on June 7, with a large number of pilgrims expected to depart the country by the end of June.

Officials noted that these 14 countries represent the largest number of applicants for Saudi work visas, prompting the temporary restrictions to better manage travel and logistics during the Hajj period.