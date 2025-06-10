Those involved in ‘case trading’ will not be spared: Adviser Jahangir

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has warned that those involved in ‘case trading’ will not be spared.

“Already many have brought under justice. No one involved in case trading and corruption will be spared.”

While responding to reporters’ query, the home adviser made the remarks during his visit to Gachha Police Station in Gazipur city on Tuesday morning.

Jahangir Alam said, “A ‘glass room’ will be provided for questioning the accused in custody, allowing people to see how they are being treated from outside.”

Highlighting the police reform initiative, he said as part of the reform an initiative has been taken to accept cases and GDs online across the country and there will be no need to come to the police station in-person.