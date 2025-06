A man died after being electrocuted at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Raju Pashi, 27, son of Uma Pashi of Joichondi union under the upazila.

According to locals, he was electrocuted when trying to install power cutouts in a tea garden in the upazila.

Kulaura Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Golam Afsar confirmed the incident and said that the body has been handed over to family.