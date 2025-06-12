Tarique Rahman can return to country any time: Home adviser

There is no bar on BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to return to the country, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday.

“He can return to the country any time if he wants,” the adviser made this remark during briefing to reporters after visiting Salna Highway Police Station.

While responding about recent push-in issue, Jahangir Alam said, “Those who have been pushed into Bangladesh, have not come through the proper channel. They have been pushed inhumanely.”

“We have been asked to increase awareness at airports and landports. But the most important thing is our own awareness. Now everyone has to wear masks and move consciously,” he replied when asked about coronavirus transmission from those who have been pushed to the country.