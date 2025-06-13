Pomegranate Glazed Beef Kebab

Ingredients:
* Beef 500 gms
* Saffron 1/2 tsp soaked in hot water
* Greek yogurt 2 tbsps
* Onion 1, chopped
* Garlic 1 tbsp
* Lemon juice 1 tbsp
* Cumin seeds 1 tsp
* Cinnamon seeds 1/2 tsp
* Pepper
* Salt to taste
For glaze:
* Pomegranate juice 1/3 cup
* Honey 1 tbsp
* Chili flakes 1 teaspoon
* Pinch of salt
Method:
1. For meat marinating: mix all the spices together and marinate the meat pieces overnight (keep in the refrigerator for better taste)
2. Glazed preparation: In a pan, pour pomegranate juice, Add honey, chili flakes and cook on low flame for 3-4 minutes.
3. Grill: Grill the marinated meat on medium flame for 10-12 minutes. When it gets color, brush with glaze and grill for 2 minutes and serve glazed