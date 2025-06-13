Don't Miss

Home / Life Style / Pomegranate Glazed Beef Kebab

Pomegranate Glazed Beef Kebab

Ingredients:

* Beef 500 gms
* Saffron 1/2 tsp soaked in hot water
* Greek yogurt 2 tbsps
* Onion 1, chopped

* Garlic 1 tbsp
* Lemon juice 1 tbsp
* Cumin seeds 1 tsp
* Cinnamon seeds 1/2 tsp
* Pepper
* Salt to taste

For glaze:

* Pomegranate juice 1/3 cup
* Honey 1 tbsp
* Chili flakes 1 teaspoon
* Pinch of salt

Method:

1. For meat marinating: mix all the spices together and marinate the meat pieces overnight (keep in the refrigerator for better taste)

2. Glazed preparation: In a pan, pour pomegranate juice, Add honey, chili flakes and cook on low flame for 3-4 minutes.

3. Grill: Grill the marinated meat on medium flame for 10-12 minutes. When it gets color, brush with glaze and grill for 2 minutes and serve glazed