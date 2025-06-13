13 push-ins detained by BGB in Moulvibazar

Border Guard Bangladesh detained 13 people who were reportedly pushed in by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) through the Barlekha border in Moulvibazar on Friday.

They were detained near New Pallathal border outpost (BOP). The detainees include four men, three women, and six children.

Lt Col Arifjan, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-52, said that the BSF pushed the 13 Bangladeshi nationals across the border into Bangladesh territory.

Locals assisted the BGB in detaining them once they entered the country, he added. The identities of the individuals are being verified.

Rafiquddin Ahmed, chairman of Uttar Shahbajpur Union Parishad, said on Friday afternoon that the detainees were being kept at a local school under BGB custody. Their identities remain unknown as of yet.

Earlier, on the night of May 24, the BSF reportedly pushed 121 people into Bangladesh through the same Pallathal border in Barlekha. BGB later detained them, verified their identities, and handed them over to the police. The police subsequently released them to their family members.

With the latest incident, a total of 285 individuals have been detained while being pushed in through the Barlekha border to date, according to BGB sources.