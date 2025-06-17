2 held with foreign cigarettes in Moulvibazar

Two alleged smugglers were held in an operation at Kamolganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Monday night.

The arrested were identified as Mukit Mia, 48 of Tilagarh village and Towahir Mia, 47 of Monohorpur village in the upazila.

According to police, acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by SI Mithun Roy conducted a raid near Kathaltali bridge in Rahimpur union and arrested them.

Police also seized 52000 sticks of foreign cigarettes worth Tk 5 lakh 20 thousand from their possessions.

Kamolganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Abu Zafor Md Mahfuzul Kabir confirmed the incident and said that a case has been lodged in this regard.