Bangladesh women crush Sri Lanka, near SAFF U-20 title

Bangladesh is now just one point away from clinching the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship title after an emphatic 5–0 victory over Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The match, held at practice ground of Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka, marked Bangladesh’s fifth straight win in the tournament, taking them to the top of the table with 15 points from five matches.

The team dominated from the start, taking a 2–0 lead into halftime.

The first goal came in the 25th minute through Kanon Rani Bahadur, who capitalized on a loose ball inside the box following a sequence of pressure.

The second goal arrived in first-half injury time, when Trishna Rani’s shot was deflected by the Sri Lankan goalkeeper onto the post, allowing Pooja Das to pounce on the rebound and double the lead.

After the break, head coach Peter Butler made five changes, bringing on Afida Khandakar, Swapna Rani, Munki Akter, Umelha Marma and Shanti Mardi.

The fresh legs helped Bangladesh increase their attacking tempo, although a number of chances went unfinished due to disorganization in the attacking third.

Despite the pressure, Sri Lankan goalkeeper Tharushika stood firm for much of the second half, pulling off multiple saves and being aided by the post on several occasions.

In the 73rd minute, Pooja Das struck again, this time from outside the penalty area. Her shot, though touched by the goalkeeper, found its way into the net to make it 3–0.

Trishna Rani added the fourth in the 87th minute with a dazzling solo effort, evading a defender and the goalkeeper before scoring.

In injury time, Bangladesh was awarded a penalty, which captain Afida Khandakar calmly converted to seal the 5–0 win.

With this result, Bangladesh remains unbeaten and firmly at the top of the table.

They will face Nepal in their final match on Monday. A draw will be enough to secure the championship.

However, if Nepal wins, both teams will be tied on 15 points and goal difference will determine the champion; an area where Bangladesh currently holds the advantage.