1,230kg smuggled Indian cumin seized in Sunamganj

Police have seized 1,230 kilograms of smuggled Indian cumin along with a motorized wooden boat from Tanguar Haor area at Madhyanagar upazila in Sunamganj district.

The raid was conducted around 5:30 AM on Saturday at Bangalbhita Majherchhara area under Bonshikunda North union of the upazila.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Madhyanagar Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Monibur Rahman by a police team led by Sub-Inspectors Hamidur Rahman, Bikash Sarkar, Alomgir Hossain, Lutfur Rahman and Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdur Rauf.

During the operation, police recovered 41 sacks of Indian cumin, each weighing 30 kilograms; a total of 1,230 kilograms, with a market value of about Tk 738,000.

Alongside, a 24-horsepower engine-run wooden boat, valued at around Tk 200,000, was also confiscated.

According to police, 4 to 5 unidentified individuals fled the scene upon sensing law enforcement presence.

Sub-Inspector Hamidur Rahman seized the contraband on-site and filed a case under the Special Powers Act for smuggling, customs evasion and illegal import of goods.

Police say efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest those involved in the smuggling operation.