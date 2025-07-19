BNP delegation visits Jamaat Ameer at hospital

A BNP lead by party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paid a visit to Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman at Ibn Sina Hospital in Dhanmondi on Saturday evening after the Jamaat chief collapsed during a public rally.

The delegation includes Mirza Fakhrul, BNP Standing Committee Member Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan and others.

They inquired about Dr. Rahman’s condition and expressed their concern for his health.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman fell ill twice while delivering a speech at Jamaat-e-Islami’s national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka. Despite showing signs of physical distress, he insisted on completing his speech while seated on the stage.

Jamaat’s volunteer medical team provided him with immediate assistance before he was transferred to the hospital for further evaluation.

In his impassioned address, delivered while visibly unwell, Dr. Rahman declared;

“As long as Allah grants me life, I will continue this struggle. We will not stop until we achieve freedom. If I am given the opportunity to serve people, I will be a servant, not a master.”

He also made firm pledges regarding ethical governance, stating, “If Jamaat forms the government in the future, no elected MP or minister will accept government plots, ride in duty-free luxury cars or engage in corruption. We will not take extortion money and we will not tolerate corruption.”

Dr. Rahman addressed the country’s youth directly, assuring them, “We stand with you. I am not speaking here today just as Jamaat’s Ameer, but as one of the 18 crore people of this country.”

Jamaat-e-Islami later confirmed that his condition was stable and asked supporters to pray for his full recovery.