Gold price hiked to Tk 1,71,601 per bhori

Gold prices in Bangladesh have been increased once again, with the new rate for 22-carat gold set at Tk 171,601 per bhori (11.664 grams), reflecting a hike of Tk 1,050 per bhori.

The decision comes in response to a rise in the price of acid-refined (tejabi) gold in the local market, according to Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS).

The revised pricing will take effect from Wednesday, as confirmed by a press release issued by BAJUS on Tuesday.

The pricing adjustment was decided during a meeting of BAJUS’s Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring.

The decision was later announced in an official statement signed by the committee’s chairman, Masudur Rahman.

This latest increase reflects continued volatility in both local and global gold markets, impacting jewellery pricing across the country.