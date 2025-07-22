Model London launch successfully took place on the 19th of July 2025 at St Johns Church, Hyde Park.



The purpose of Model London is to create a diverse model agency which can provide equal opportunities and resources to both young male and female models.

The main purpose was to encourage uprising designers to exhibit their creativity through fashion and promote diversity in both London and globally by representing and promoting multicultural England.

Model London is going to be unique as it will also provide equal opportunities to the youth in need.

Everyone has a right to feel and look beautiful. Jia Khan believes that diversity is the beauty and power of civilisation.

Model London Live was a great show as it brought different races under one roof and guests enjoyed listening to diverse music, watched multicultural exhibitors, stall holders, singers, entertainers and models.

Jia khan organised her first fashion show and she is the solo director of Model London.

According to her, our youth is our future and they need the right support and resources especially in fashion world and fashion industry plays a great contribution towards the economy of every developed country.