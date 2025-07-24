Milestone resumes classes from Jul 27

Classes will resume at Milestone School and College at a limited scale from July 27 (Sunday).

Initially, classes and exams will only be held for students in grades 9-12, school authorities said. Lower grades will take another week off.

Milestone School and College spokesman Shah Bulbul informed this on Wednesday night.

He said, “Our academic activities will resume from Sunday. However, it will take a week for classes to resume fully because the schoolchildren are still in a state of trauma. The accident mainly occurred in the school section of the institution.”

So, for now, classes for grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 will resume. Then the school section will reopen gradually, Shah Bulbul added.