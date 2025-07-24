Govt to give state honour to 2 Milestone teachers

The interim government has decided to confer a state honour on two teachers of Milestone School and College who were killed in the fighter jet crash on the school compound at Uttara while trying to save their students.

The teachers are Mahreen Chowdhury and Masuka Begum (Nipu).

The Council of Advisers at its meeting on Thursday decided to confer a state honour upon the two teachers, according to a statement issued today by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

At the start of the meeting, a condolence motion was adopted in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent plane crash involving Milestone School and College.

One minute of silence was observed to honor the departed souls, followed by prayers seeking forgiveness for the deceased.

The meeting also resolved to provide all necessary government support for the families of the victims of the tragic jet crash.

The council also decided that special prayers will be held at all religious institutions tomorrow, seeking forgiveness for the deceased and a swift recovery for the injured.