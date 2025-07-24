MLS chief silent on possible Messi suspension after All-Star no-show

Major League Soccer (MLS) commissioner Don Garber declined to comment on whether Inter Miami star Lionel Messi will face disciplinary action after his unexpected absence from Wednesday’s All-Star game in Austin.

Messi and teammate Jordi Alba were both scheduled to start for the MLS All-Star XI against Mexico’s Liga MX team. However, early Wednesday, Miami notified the league that neither player would participate — a move that could trigger a one-game suspension under league rules, which require selected players to appear unless they have a valid reason such as injury.

Garber, speaking to reporters, sidestepped questions about a potential ban for Messi, who could now miss Miami’s upcoming match against FC Cincinnati.

“Anything that’s going to happen as relates to next weekend, we’re not going to talk about today,” said Garber. “The game is not until this coming weekend and we don’t need to answer that. We’re managing through this process as we speak.”

Although Messi appeared fit, having scored twice in Miami’s win over the New York Red Bulls last weekend, Garber noted the forward has endured a grueling run — nine matches in 35 days across various competitions, with full 90-minute appearances in each.

“Miami’s had a schedule that is unlike any other team,” Garber said. “Most of our teams had a 10-day break. Miami hasn’t. So we have to manage through that as a league.”

Still, the commissioner acknowledged the importance of league rules, saying: “We do have rules. And we have to manage that as well. So we would have loved to have Leo here and to have every player that was selected here.”

Garber admitted the league should have been informed sooner about Messi’s absence. “We should have known earlier,” he said. “We should have addressed it earlier. No doubt about that.”

Speculation over Messi and Alba’s involvement had swirled after Miami coach Javier Mascherano said over the weekend he preferred the duo rest but left the decision to MLS.

Messi, widely regarded as the greatest player in football history, joined MLS in 2023 following Argentina’s World Cup win in 2022. Since then, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has significantly raised the league’s global profile and ticket demand.

When asked if David Beckham — a former England captain and LA Galaxy star — remained the most influential figure in MLS history, Garber said: “MLS wouldn’t be what it is today without David Beckham, but MLS wouldn’t be what it is today without Leo Messi either.”