Aiman, 10, another student of Milestone School and College who was undergoing treatment after being severely burned in a plane crash at Milestone School and College on July 21, has died.

Doctors at National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery pronounced him dead around 9:30 AM on Friday.

Dr. Shawon Bin Rahman, Residential Surgeon at the institute, confirmed that the child had sustained burns over 45 percent of his body.