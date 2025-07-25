Govt issues gazette on voters’ list (Amendment) ordinance 2025

The government has officially issued the gazette notification for the Voters’ List (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, allowing greater flexibility in updating and publishing the electoral roll.

According to the notification, Election Commission (EC) can now publish the voters’ list at any time of the year, if deemed necessary, even before the announcement of the election schedule.

The Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division under the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued the notification on Thursday night.

Previously, individuals who turned 18 after January 1 of a given year were not eligible to be included in that year’s voters’ list.

However, under the new ordinance, EC can revise and publish the list as required, making it possible to include more eligible voters throughout the year.