Khaleda Zia goes to London soon

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is going to London soon for medical check-up, according to the party sources.

As her physicians advised for her follow-up check-up, the party leaders have already contacted to the foreign ministry centering Khaleda Zia’s tour.

The BNP chief needs full recovery and for this, she will have to go to London, the party sources added.