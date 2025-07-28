Terrorism has no place in Bangladesh, CA says US

Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday reaffirmed that Bangladesh remains resolute in its fight against terrorism, pledging to prevent any extremist group from operating within the country.

“Terrorism will find no safe haven in Bangladesh,” Yunus declared following a meeting with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

“We have adopted a policy of zero tolerance. Every possible step will be taken to root out terrorist elements from our territory,” he said.

The high-level meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, also covered a range of bilateral issues, including ongoing tariff discussions between Bangladesh and the United States.

Jacobson expressed continued U.S. support for Bangladesh’s reform agenda and its ongoing political transition, which is expected to lead to general elections early next year. She praised the government’s efforts to maintain democratic momentum while addressing critical governance challenges.

The Chief Adviser also briefed the U.S. envoy on the progress of the National Consensus Commission (NCC), which is working to forge broad political agreement on key structural reforms.

“I am very pleased with the work of the commission,” said Yunus. “Under the leadership of Professor Ali Riaz, the commission is making steady progress toward building consensus among the parties.”

The meeting underscored growing international interest in Bangladesh’s path to political stability and reform, with terrorism, economic cooperation, and democratic transition emerging as key pillars of bilateral engagement.