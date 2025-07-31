Saiyaara crosses ₹273.50 crore in 13 days, continues strong box office run despite second-week dip

Mohit Suri’s musical drama Saiyaara is holding its ground at the box office, earning ₹273.50 crore domestically within just 13 days of release. While collections dipped slightly in the second week, the film remains a major commercial success.

Box office performance

On Wednesday, Saiyaara added ₹7 crore to its tally. This followed ₹9.25 crore on Monday and ₹10 crore on Tuesday. The film had an exceptional first week, earning ₹172.75 crore, making it the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Globally, the film has surpassed the ₹400 crore mark, overtaking major blockbusters like Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh (₹379 crore) and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (₹264 crore).

Saiyaara also set a milestone by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film led by two debut actors. Its opening weekend ranked among the biggest of the year.

Upcoming competition

After enjoying an uninterrupted two-week theatrical run, Saiyaara will face fresh competition starting August 1, when Dhadak 2 (produced by Dharma Productions) and Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 hit cinemas.

About the film

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara tells an emotional story of love, loss, and resilience. Ahaan Panday stars as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, opposite Aneet Padda’s Vaani Batra, a young writer dealing with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Summary

Despite a softer second week, Saiyaara remains a box office powerhouse, with ₹273.50 crore collected domestically and over ₹400 crore globally. With its emotional narrative and strong debut performances, the film continues to create history in Indian cinema.