Missing man’s body found floating in Sylhet

Police recovered the body floating body of a sand quarry worker, who went missing in the Piyain River in Jaflong under Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet two days back, on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Hare Krishna Chandra Das, 48, a resident of Khalapara village in Netrokona district.

According to locals, Hare Krishna went missing on Monday morning while extracting sand from the river. Locals spotted a floating body in the Piyain River and informed the police.

Being informed, a tam of police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy, said Gowainghat Police Station’s Inspector (Investigation) Kabir Hossain.

They were looking into the matter, the OC added.