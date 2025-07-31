Myanmar junta lifts state of emergency after over three years

Myanmar’s ruling military junta has lifted the state of emergency nearly three and a half years after it was first imposed, in a move aimed at preparing for upcoming national elections.

The announcement came through a formal decree issued by junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing, who has led the country since the February 2021 military coup.

Later in the day, junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun confirmed the decision in an audio message to journalists, stating, “In order to build a multi-party democratic culture, the government is preparing to hold parliamentary elections. With that goal, the state of emergency has been withdrawn from today (Thursday).”

Back in March, General Min Aung Hlaing indicated that elections could be held by December 2025 at the latest. Echoing that timeline, Zaw Min Tun said in his message that elections are expected to take place within the next six months.

Myanmar last held a general election in November 2020, in which Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) secured a landslide victory. Alleging widespread voter fraud, the military staged a coup on February 1, 2021, deposing the elected government and imposing a nationwide state of emergency. General Min Aung Hlaing, then head of the armed forces, assumed power as the country’s leader.

The lifting of the emergency comes amid international pressure and domestic unrest, as the country remains embroiled in a civil conflict involving ethnic armed groups and a growing resistance movement against the junta.