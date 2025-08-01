High Commission warns of job scam in Malaysia

The Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia has issued a public warning to Bangladeshi nationals regarding a rising trend of fraudulent job offers linked to Malaysia’s Sabah province.

In an official notice released on Friday, the High Commission alerted that an organized scam ring is falsely promising employment in Sabah and collecting passports and money from unsuspecting individuals in Bangladesh under the pretense of overseas recruitment.

The High Commission clarified that no official agreement or Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) currently exists between the governments of Bangladesh and Malaysia regarding the deployment of Bangladeshi workers to Sabah. Furthermore, Sabah’s local authorities have not yet granted final approval to hire Bangladeshi workers.

“While discussions on potential recruitment are ongoing, no decision or agreement has been finalized,” the notice stated.

The High Commission strongly urged prospective migrant workers not to fall prey to such fraudulent claims and to avoid making any payments or sharing documents with unauthorized agents or middlemen.

Officials emphasized that if and when Sabah authorities approve the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers, all verified information will be published on the High Commission’s official website.

“Until an official announcement is made, any job offer related to Sabah should be treated as deceptive and potentially harmful,” the statement warned.

This caution comes at a time when reports of exploitation and scams targeting overseas job seekers are increasingly surfacing, particularly involving unregulated recruitment channels.

The High Commission reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of Bangladeshi migrants and called on all job seekers to verify opportunities only through authorized and government-approved agencies.