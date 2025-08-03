Nipun seeks public support for BNP in Dhaka-3

Nipun Roy Chowdhury, general secretary of Dhaka district BNP, has called on the public to support the BNP in the upcoming national elections during advanced campaign in Jinjira under the Keraniganj Model Police Station area

Accompanied by BNP leaders Omar Shah Newaz, Mokaram Hoson, Sajjad Hossain, and activists from Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechhasebak Dal, Nipun Roy, also the president of South Keraniganj BNP, engaged with pedestrians and passersby on Saturday evening, urging them to vote for the BNP symbol of “sheaf of paddy”.

During the campaign, Nipun said, “You will make BNP Standing Committee Member Babu Gayeshwar Chandra Roy victorious in the Dhaka-3 constituency by a huge margin. Your valuable votes will be the decisive force in this election.”