Students of 7-affiliated colleges stage demo demanding ordinance

Students are staging demonstrations near Dhaka College and Science Laboratory road demanding immediate issuance of the ordinance to establish Dhaka Central University, comprising the seven affiliated colleges.

Earlier, the students started gathering at Dhaka College with the demand. Later at 11AM, a procession was brought out from the Dhaka College main gate.

The protesting students said, “This protest is being held as the ordinance has not yet been issued even though state activities are being carried out in the name of Dhaka Central University.”