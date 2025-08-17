2.5 lakh cubic feet of looted stones seized in Sylhet

A joint force today seized 2.5 lakh cubic feet of looted stones during a drive in the Dhupgul area of Sylhet Sadar upazila.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Khoshnur Rubaiyat led the drive.

With this latest seizure, authorities have confiscated a total of 4 lakh cubic feet of illegally extracted stones over the past three days from various locations, including Companyganj upazila.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sher Mahbub Murad said the seized stones will be returned to the Sada Pathar tourist area, from where they were looted.

Meanwhile, separate investigations are underway by the police, intelligence agencies, and the district administration to identify and bring to justice those involved in the plundering of natural stones from the Sada Pathar tourist site.

In connection with the incident, Bureau of Mineral Development Director General Md Anwarul Habib filed a case on Friday with Companyganj Police Station against 1,500 unidentified individuals.

Following the case, police have arrested five suspects including Mohammad Kamal Mia alias Pichchi Kamal, Md Abu Sayeed (21), Md Abul Kalam (32), Iman Ali (28) and Jahangir Alam (35).